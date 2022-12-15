Polish supplies mean no need for Russian oil at Schwedt refinery - German official















BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Poland has committed to send enough oil to the Schwedt refinery from January to reach a capacity of 70%, Germany's economy ministry state secretary said on Thursday, adding that supply from Russia would be no longer needed.

"Poland wants to take this step together with us," said Michael Kellner. Germany would look to increase supplies from elsewhere including from Kazakhstan. "So we guarantee that work can continue in Schwedt," he told parliament.

Berlin aims to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year as per European Union sanctions and has for months been working with Poland to try secure supply for Schwedt, which provides 90% of Berlin's fuel.

Both sides want to ensure Polish refineries in Gdansk and Plock as well as German refineries in Schwedt and Leuna are adequately supplied with crude oil, ministers from both countries said in a joint declaration.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More and Matthias Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.