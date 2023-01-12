Polish utility Tauron to hold further talks with Rafako on Jaworzno power plant dispute















GDANSK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Polish state-controlled utility Tauron (TPE.WA) said on Thursday it will hold further talks with Rafako (RFK.WA) regarding their dispute over Tauron's faulty 910 megawatt power plant in the southern city of Jaworzno.

A meeting between representatives of Tauron's generating unit and Rafako, which built the block as part of a consortium, is planned for Monday, Tauron said.

Reporting by Karol Badohal; Editing by Susan Fenton











