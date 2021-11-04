Portugal EDP's 9-month profit boosted by Viesgo acquisition, Brazil

The logo of Portuguese utility company EDP - Energias de Portugal is seen at the company's offices in Oviedo, Spain, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso/File Photo

LISBON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility, EDP-Energias de Portugal (EDP.LS), on Thursday posted a 21% rise in 9-month net profit to 510 million euros ($589 million) after the acquisition of the Spanish company Viesgo and a strong performance in Brazil.

However, recurring net profit fell 2%, "penalized by a rise in energy purchase costs in Iberia and wind resources below the (historical) average", the company said in a statement.

Its wind and solar power unit, EDP Renovaveis (EDPR.LS), reported on Wednesday a 54% drop in net income to 148 million euros and a 15% slump in EBITDA to 917 million euros.

EDP said its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 4% to 2.5 billion euros, while its recurring EBITDA slipped 1%.

EDP bought Viesgo in December 2020, more than doubling its presence in Spain's electricity distribution market.

The Energias do Brasil unit last week posted a 67% rise in net profit, benefiting from the economic recovery and an increase in its customer base.

As of September, 79% of EDP's 24.4 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity was from renewable sources, with an additional 2.65 GW of wind and solar projects under construction.

Gross capex increased 15% to 2.7 billion euros from a year earlier, of which 95% is in renewable energy and electricity grids, "in strong alignment with the energy transition", it said.

EDP added that the acquisition of Southeast Asian renewables firm Sunseap Group announced on Wednesday would strengthen its global position "with a presence in 25 markets that represent about 75% of global renewable growth by 2030". read more

($1 = 0.8663 euros)

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip, Kirsten Donovan

