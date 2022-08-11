Downtown Toronto suffers power failure

Athletics store staff are turned away from entering Eaton Centre shopping mall during an electricity power outage in Toronto, Ontario, Canada August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A power outage in Toronto's downtown core on Thursday left the offices of Canada's top businesses in the dark and forced the evacuation of one of the cities biggest shopping malls.

Power utility Hydro One (H.TO) said the outage affected 10,000 customers in downtown Toronto. The utility was investigating but gave no details on the cause.

The Toronto Stock Exchange said its offices temporarily lost power but its systems did not.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The outage caused traffic lights to stop working in one area, according to a Reuters witness. Toronto Police told people to treat those intersections as four-way stops.

The outage started around noon EDT (1600 GMT). Some Hydro One customers aired complaints on Twitter.

The website of Toronto Hydro, Hydro One's local unit, also appeared to be down for maintenance.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.