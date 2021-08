The remains of a destroyed building are seen after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, U.S., August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Aug 31 (Reuters) - More than 1 million homes and businesses along the U.S. Gulf Coast were without power on Tuesday following Hurricane Ida, which knocked out key transmission lines in Louisiana after making landfall earlier this week.

Most of the outages were in Louisiana, the state hardest-hit by the hurricane.

