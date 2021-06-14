Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Power prices soar as heat wave affects California, U.S. West

A barbed-wire fence runs parallel to power power lines as California consumers prepared for more possible outages following weekend outages to reduce system strain during a brutal heat wave amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Carlsbad, California, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Power prices for Tuesday in the U.S. West soared to their highest levels since February as homes and businesses cranked up air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave blanketing the region this week. read more

Power traded on Monday for Tuesday jumped to $339 per megawatt hour (MWh) at Palo Verde hub in Arizona and $189 in SP-15 in Southern California, their highest levels since the February freeze caused prices across the country to soar.

The California ISO, the grid operator for most of California, forecast power demand would peak at 36,118 megawatts (MW) on Monday and 40,839 MW on Tuesday, the highest peaks since October 2020. The ISO said it currently had about 48,110 MW of supply to meet Monday's peak. The grid's all-time peak was 50,270 MW in July 2006.

