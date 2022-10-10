Power utility EnBW says Sefe settlement cuts negative impact on profit

A general view of pipelines on the gas storage facility at the gas trading company VNG AG in Bad Lauchstaedt, Germany July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo















FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - German power utility EnBW AG (EBKG.DE) said a settlement between its VNG subsidiary and gas supplier Sefe GmbH, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, over insufficient gas supplies from Russia meant that the burden on full-year earnings was much less than feared.

The negative earnings impact for 2022 will likely be below 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion), an upper limit mentioned in its second-quarter report, but above 545 million euros, it said in a statement on Monday.

Germany is scrambling for gas after Russia cut supplies to Europe, ending the country's longstanding energy relationship with Moscow, which once supplied most of the gas to Europe's top economy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gas import company Gazprom Germania, now Sefe, was dropped by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) earlier this year and put under German state trusteeship to avoid the collapse of the company.

EnBW's VNG relies on Sefe for much of its gas procurement needs and the two companies have been in a legal dispute over how to split the burden of having to purchase much more expensive volumes on the global market to replace the Russian gas.

As a result, VNG had to be bailed out by the state last month. read more

But the federal government has also been called upon to shore up Sefe. People familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Germany was in advanced talks to provide billions of euros in additional guarantees so that Sefe can honour a major contract to supply gas to VNG. read more

EnBW said in the statement on Monday that Sefe had settled out of court with VNG, agreeing to bear the extra costs of gas replacement purchases in 2022 and to refund the financial impact of replacement procurement borne by VNG so far.

"This significantly reduces the risks for VNG from replacement procurement to make up for the shortfall in gas volumes," it added.

More specific effects on EnBW's finances and cash flows depend on further talks with the German government, the utility added.

($1 = 1.0310 euro)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt Editing by Jan Harvey and Matthew Lewis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.