Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Premature to talk about oil market overheating, Saudi minister says

Reuters
1 minute read

Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

It would be premature to talk about potential overheating in the global oil market before seeing higher demand, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Saudi Arabian energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying on Thursday.

“There will always be a good amount of supply to meet demand, but we’ll have to see demand before you see supply,” he said when asked about the overheating risk at the St Petersburg economic forum in Russia.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 9:59 AM UTCOil steady after sharp rise on improved demand picture

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after strong gains in the previous two sessions on expectations for surging fuel demand later this year while major producers maintain supply discipline.

EnergyLukoil expects OPEC+ to agree to raise oil output at July meeting
EnergyLNG trade rises to record in 2020 but growth slowed by COVID-19 -IGU
EnergyChina warns two-thirds of regions for missing energy targets
EnergyEU's carbon border tariff to target steel, cement, power, Bloomberg News says