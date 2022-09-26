Pressure in defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline plunged overnight - operator

A pressure gauge is seen at the landfall facility of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in Lubmin, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pressure in the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany dropped from 300 to 7 bars overnight, a spokesperson for the pipeline's operator said, adding that the company did not know the cause of the drop.

The Russian-owned pipeline, which was intended to double the volume of gas flowing from St. Petersburg under the Baltic Sea to Germany, had just been completed and was filled with 300 million cubic metres of gas when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cancelled it shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Swiss-based operator, which has legally been wound up, said it had informed all relevant authorities and that the leak, if that were the cause, could not have been at the landing point in Lubmin, northern Germany.

"If it were in Lubmin, you'd have heard it," the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.