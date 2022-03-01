Prices rise on Russia supply fears, lower LNG flows

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large diameter pipe at the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Tuesday afternoon on continued fears of supply disruption and sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and as LNG supplies fell.

The British day-ahead gas price < TRGBNBPD1> rose 56.5 pence to 287.00 p/therm by 1618 GMT.

The Dutch equivalent day-ahead contract < TRNLTTFD1> was up 13.37 euros at 114.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

The Dutch front-month contract rose by 26.50 euros to 122 euros/MWh.

Britain on Monday ordered its ports to block any vessels that are Russian-flagged or believed to be registered, owned or controlled by any person connected with Russia, meaning Russian LNG cargos are now unlikely to be able to dock in the country. read more

Supply from Britain's LNG terminals was forecast at 71 million cubic metres/day (mcm/d) on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, down 16 mcm from the previous day.

"LNG sendout might adjust lower further due to latest sanctions that Russian flagged, controlled, owned or charted cargo are banned by the UK," analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Although energy supplies have so far largely avoided sanctions placed on Russia relating to its invasion of Ukraine, and piped flows of Russian gas have remained stable, traders said there are still concerns over possible disruptions which is elevating prices.

"At this moment, a disruption in flows is more likely to stem from damage to infrastructure. However, as the situation is evolving rapidly, the risk of disruptions due to sanctions on energy remains a real possibility," said Kaushal Ramesh, senior analyst at Rystad Energy.

Capacity nominations for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine, a major route for Russian deliveries to Europe, via the Velke Kapusany border point, were expected at their highest level so far in 2022, at 880,636 megawatt hour (MWh) on Tuesday.

A section of the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed eastbound gas delivery to Poland from Germany on Tuesday following normal, westbound supplies overnight, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The benchmark December 2022 contract CFI2Zc1 fell to a low of low of 66 euros/tonne and traded at 68.48 euros/tonne by 1618 GMT, down 17% on Monday's close and its lowest level since mid-November, on profit taking and concerns over demand.

Reporting By Susanna Twidale and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

