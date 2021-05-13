The Colonial Pipeline disruption may have a transient impact on supplies as there is no damage to the pipeline, although an outage of two weeks or more would lift RBOB gasoline futures meaningfully higher, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

"RBOB timespreads and cracks will rally if the pipeline remains offline for another week, as June inventories will be impacted," the analysts said in a note dated May 12.

Fuel shortages are getting worse in the southeastern United States six days since the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline network in the world's biggest oil consumer, due to a ransomware cyberattack. read more

The pipeline operator said late on Wednesday that it was slowly restarting operations, though it would take days to get back to normal.

"We model that each extra day of outage beyond 14 days could be worth as much as 0.15c/gal to the prompt RBOB timespreads," the bank said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.