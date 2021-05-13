Skip to main content

EnergyProlonged Colonial Pipeline outage may lift RBOB gasoline futures -Goldman

Reuters
2 minute read

The Colonial Pipeline disruption may have a transient impact on supplies as there is no damage to the pipeline, although an outage of two weeks or more would lift RBOB gasoline futures meaningfully higher, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

"RBOB timespreads and cracks will rally if the pipeline remains offline for another week, as June inventories will be impacted," the analysts said in a note dated May 12.

Fuel shortages are getting worse in the southeastern United States six days since the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline network in the world's biggest oil consumer, due to a ransomware cyberattack. read more

The pipeline operator said late on Wednesday that it was slowly restarting operations, though it would take days to get back to normal.

"We model that each extra day of outage beyond 14 days could be worth as much as 0.15c/gal to the prompt RBOB timespreads," the bank said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 6:23 AM UTCColonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

Colonial Pipeline began to slowly restart the nation's largest fuel pipeline network on Wednesday after a ransomware attack shut the line, triggering fuel shortages and panic buying in the southeastern United States.

EnergyOil drops as India's COVID crisis puts brakes on rally
EnergyProxy advisor PIRC recommends vote against Chevron CEO
EnergyBHP, Rio, Vale launch contest to cut haul truck emissions
EnergyPanicked drivers in Southeast U.S. swarm pumps, ignore pleas to stop hoarding