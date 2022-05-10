Proxy adviser ISS backs all Exxon Mobil director candidates

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BOSTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended investors vote for all director candidates at oil major Exxon Mobil Corp.(XOM.N)

In a report sent by a representative late Monday ISS also recommended votes "for" the company's executive pay, but backed several shareholder resolutions focused on climate concerns. Exxon Mobil's annual meeting is scheduled for May 25.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.