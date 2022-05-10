1 minute read
Proxy adviser ISS backs all Exxon Mobil director candidates
BOSTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended investors vote for all director candidates at oil major Exxon Mobil Corp.(XOM.N)
In a report sent by a representative late Monday ISS also recommended votes "for" the company's executive pay, but backed several shareholder resolutions focused on climate concerns. Exxon Mobil's annual meeting is scheduled for May 25.
Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Andrew Heavens
