Proxy advisor Glass Lewis recommends Cabot shareholders vote for Cimarex deal

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Influential proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG.N) vote for its proposed merger with Cimarex Energy Co (XEC.N), according to a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The assent of Glass Lewis for Cabot will be regarded as a positive for both parties on the transaction. Many shareholders follow the advice of proxy firms when deciding on how to cast their votes at shareholder meetings.

Both sets of shareholders are due to convene on Sept. 29 to vote on the potential merger, which was initially announced in May. The combination was seen as a surprise, given most recent oil and gas mergers have been between companies with overlapping footprints, but this deal brings together Cabot's gas-rich Marcellus shale positions in the U.S. northeast and Cimarex's oil-heavy acres in West Texas. read more

"Despite the difference in the strategic rationale underpinning the proposed merger versus other recent exploration and production (E&P) deals, we find the combination of Cabot and Cimarex is predicated on achieving the same financial objectives as other E&P mergers: generating increased free cash flow and greater returns of capital for investors," the statement said.

Glass Lewis noted that having a balance of both oil and gas production would benefit Cabot, providing a more stable outlook for its financial performance: important as energy production companies weigh changing dynamics in their industry, including from pressures related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns.

Despite slumping in the wake of the merger announcement, the stock of both Cabot and Cimarex has rallied in recent weeks and now trade more than 6% above their levels on May 21, the session before the deal was revealed. Performance has been aided by natural gas prices soaring to their highest level since 2014.

Reporting by David French in New York, Editing by Louise Heavens

