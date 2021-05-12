Skip to main content

EnergyProxy advisor PIRC recommends vote against Chevron CEO

Governance advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC) on Wednesday recommended shareholders of Chevron Corp (CVX.N) cast votes against Chief Executive Michael Wirth at the company's upcoming shareholder meeting.

PIRC also recommended voting in favor of shareholder resolutions that include asking the company to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of its products, report on how net zero scenarios would impact business, report more information on lobbying, become a public benefit corporation, and split the board chairman and CEO roles.

