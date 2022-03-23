Prysmian says total investments to 2024 will be 1 bln euros

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian (PRY.MI) said on Wednesday it would invest a total of one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the 2022-2024 period.

The plan - parts of which had already been announced to investors - includes investments for a new submarine cable factory in the U.S. and an increase of production capacity at its plants in Italy, Finland and France, the world's largest cable maker said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9089 euros)

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari

