Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Prysmian wins $900 million contract for transmission cables in U.S.

1 minute read

June 21 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian (PRY.MI) was awarded a $900 million contract to supply high-voltage direct current cable systems for an underground transmission project along a railroad in the United States, it said in a statement on Monday.

The contract is part of the SOO Green HVDC Link, a 2,100-megawatt interregional transmission project to connect two of the largest energy markets in the United States, the Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO), serving the central part of the country, with the eastern PJM Interconnection.

Cable production for the project is expected to start in 2023.

Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 7:08 AM UTCItaly's Eni makes oil discovery in Norway

Vaar Energi, a majority owned unit of Italy's Eni (ENI.MI), has made a "significant" discovery of new oil resources in the mature Balder area of the southern Norwegian North Sea, the company said.

EnergyIran stores more oil on tankers as it counts days to enter markets
EnergyOil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag, summer demand aids
EnergyIKEA, Rockefeller foundations to pledge $1 bln in clean energy push
EnergyThunderstorms cause damage in Chicago and leave thousands in the dark

Severe thunderstorms tore through the Chicago area on Sunday night after the National Weather Service said that a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" had touched down near Woodridge, a village in Illinois, causing damage to the area.