Public buildings in Germany to be heated to 19° Celsius - econ minister

German Economy and Climate Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck speaks to the media after his information tour at the gas trading company VNG AG during a two-day tour under the heading of "Economy and work in times of crisis", due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Bad Lauchstaedt, Germany July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Public buildings in Germany should be heated to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F) under planned legislation to save energy, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted the economy minister as saying on Friday.

"Public buildings, with the exception of hospitals and social institutions, of course, should only be heated to 19 degrees," Robert Habeck told the paper.

"More savings are also needed in the world of work," he said, adding that this was currently being discussed with the labour ministry and others.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More

