Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake resigns















June 2 (Reuters) - The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) Chairman, Peter Lake, has resigned with immediate effect, the Texas governor's office said in a press release on Friday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today accepted the resignation of Peter Lake as Chairman of PUC," the release stated.

Lake's resignation is effective immediately. But, he will continue to serve as PUC Commissioner until July 1.

The reason for the resignation was not mentioned in the statement and a PUC spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Lake was first appointed in April 2021, overseeing the implementation of bipartisan reforms to the Texas electric grid following Winter Storm Uri.

More than 200 people died during Storm Uri as power and gas prices soared to record highs in parts of Texas and in other U.S. Central states, costing utilities and their consumers billions of dollars.

"With Lake at the helm of the PUC, we have ensured that no Texan has lost power due to the state grid since the 14 bipartisan reforms were passed and signed into law," Abbott said.

The deep freeze of February 2021 prompted the state's electric power suppliers to impose rotating blackouts, leaving millions of Texans without power.

The governor will announce the new PUC chairman in the coming days, the statement said.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy











