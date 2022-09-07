Putin: China will pay for gas half in roubles, half in yuan

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia September 7, 2022. Sergey Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency/Handout via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that China will pay Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for its gas in national currencies, based on a 50-50 split between the Russian rouble and Chinese yuan.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

