Putin: China will pay for gas half in roubles, half in yuan
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that China will pay Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for its gas in national currencies, based on a 50-50 split between the Russian rouble and Chinese yuan.
