April 25 (Reuters) - A copy of a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday showed that Moscow has taken temporary control of Uniper SE's (UN01.DE) Russian division and the Russian assets of Finland's Fortum Oyj (FORTUM.HE).

The decree was posted on the Kremlin website.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler











