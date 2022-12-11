Putin, Erdogan discussed regional gas hub in Turkey, Russian news agencies report

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed their two countries' joint energy projects, especially in the gas sector, in a phone call on Sunday, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

The two leaders exchanged opinions on the creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey, the Kremlin was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Susan Fenton

