Putin says Nord Stream 2 would cement Europe's energy security

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is awaiting regulatory clearance, is a purely commercial project which will strengthen Europe's energy security.

Putin also reiterated that Russia is ready to continue gas exports to Europe via Ukraine after 2024 when the current transit deal expires.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.