Putin says oil price cap will not create problems for Russian budget

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with government members via a video link from a residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 11, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a price cap on Russian oil exports agreed by Western countries would not create problems for the country's budget.

Speaking during a televised meeting with senior officials, Putin was responding to comments by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who said that Russian oil and gas companies said they were not experiencing problems with export contracts.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks