Putin says Russia has 'no problems' selling energy resources

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia September 7, 2022. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Host Photo Agency/Handout via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would have no problems selling its vast energy resources around the world, despite Western sanctions designed to cut off the Kremlin's vital energy revenues.

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday, he blasted Europe's idea for a price cap on Russian gas as "stupid," said it would lead to price rises and that global demand for Russian energy was high.

Putin also said Russia had agreed all the key parameters to sell gas to China via Mongolia.

