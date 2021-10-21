Energy
Putin warns of possible oil shortage due to lack of investment
MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said curbs on investments in oil development could lead to shortages of crude oil in coming years.
There could be a moment in the future when global demand for oil increases but there is no oil available, Putin said.
