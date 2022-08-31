Qatar to build world's largest blue ammonia plant -QatarEnergy CEO

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Companies Qatar Energy Follow

thyssenkrupp AG Follow

DOHA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will build the world's largest blue ammonia plant expected to come online in the first quarter of 2026 and to produce 1.2 million tonnes per year, CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Wednesday.

The facility will cost $1.156 billion to build and will capture and sequester 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year through the ammonia manufacturing process, he added.

Thyssenkrupp and Consolidated Contractors Company are the contractors of the project.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Mills; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.