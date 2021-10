Qatar Energy says it is committed to being trusted energy supplier for India

The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Top liquefied natural gas exporter Qatar Energy said late on Wednesday it remains committed to being a trusted partner for energy supplies in India and does not miss shipments it is contractually obligated to deliver.

Reuters had earlier reported, citing two sources, that India, grappling with its worst power crisis in five years, had asked Qatar to expedite delivery of 58 delayed liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes. L4N2RE2YZ

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

