Qatar Energy sells April al-Shaheen at record premiums - sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy has sold al-Shaheen crude loading in April at record premiums, two trade sources who track the grade closely said on Thursday.

The four cargoes were sold in a tender at an average premium of $4.44 a barrel to Dubai quotes, several trade sources said, a jump from $2.67 on average last month.

Subsequently, Qatar Energy set the April term price at a premium of $4.45 a barrel, they said.

Unipec bought two of the cargoes, the sources said. Buyers for the other two cargoes were not immediately known.

The cargoes are for loading on April 1-2, 21-22, 27-28 and 28-29.

Reporting by Florence Tan Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes

