Qatar, France discuss increasing cooperation in energy field
DOHA, March 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi discussed bolstering cooperation in the field of energy with the French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during their meeting in Doha on Monday, QatarEnergy said in a statement.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Lina Najem
