Qatar, France discuss increasing cooperation in energy field

Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy H.E. Saad Sherida al-Kaabi speaks at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

DOHA, March 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi discussed bolstering cooperation in the field of energy with the French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during their meeting in Doha on Monday, QatarEnergy said in a statement.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Lina Najem

