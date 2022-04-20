Qatar gauges interest in boosting LNG capacity -Bloomberg

The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

April 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy (QATPE.UL), one of the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, is gauging interest from buyers to further expand its LNG capacity, Bloomberg News said in a report on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The group is considering expanding its LNG capacity amid fears of supply disruptions in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with several European countries attempting to wean themselves off Russian gas supplies. read more

However, the talks are at an early stage and Qatar Energy may stick with its existing plan, the report said.

The company is discussing with gas buyers on whether it should expand a project started in 2021 to build six gas liquefaction plants, it added.

Qatar Energy plans to grow its LNG output by 40% with the north field expansion project, expected to come online by 2026. read more

Qatar will continue supplying Europe with gas, Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi had told CNN in March, amid fears of supply disruptions due to the war. read more

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy

