Qatar interested in joining oil consortium in Eastern Med - Lebanese official

Lebanon's newly appointed Energy Minister Walid Fayad looks on during a handover ceremony in Beirut, Lebanon September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker energy minister said on Friday Qatar has expressed an interest in joining a consortium involving Eni (ENI.MI) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) that is exploring for oil in the eastern Mediterranean sea.

A post on the official cabinet Twitter account, citing Walid Fayyad, said the consortium was exploring for oil in blocks 4 and 9 in the region.

Earlier this week, Lebanon and Israel reached a historic agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them after years of U.S.-mediated negotiations, which opens the way for offshore energy exploration.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks