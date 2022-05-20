Qatar key to Germany's future energy strategy, German Chancellor Scholz says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gestures during a news conference with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Qatar will play a central roll in Germany's strategy to diversify away from Russian gas, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"The energy security issue plays an important role for us. Germany will develop its infrastructure to be in a position to import liquefied gas by ship," Scholz told journalists at a joint news conference with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Berlin.

"It's a big step and Qatar plays an important roll in our strategy," Scholz added.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Thomas Escritt

