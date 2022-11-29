Qatar minister sees no upper limit to LNG deliveries to Germany: Bild















BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi sees no limit to the amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that the country is willing to ship to Germany, according to an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper published on Tuesday.

The minister said Qatar was working with companies such as Uniper (UN01.DE) and RWE (RWEG.DE) on more shipments.

The interview was published as QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) signed two sales and purchase agreements to export 2 million tonnes LNG annually to Germany for at least 15 years from 2026, as Berlin seeks new energy partnerships following a plunge in gas supply from Russia.

