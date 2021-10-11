Qatar Petroleum changes name to Qatar Energy - newspaper

The logo of Qatar Petroleum is seen at its headquartes in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

DOHA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum changed its name to Qatar Energy, Qatari newspaper The Peninsula said on Monday, citing an internal announcement to staff, ahead of a planned press conference in Doha.

The Qatar Petroleum Twitter account has been changed to Qatar Energy.

Reporting by Andrew Mills and Ghaida Ghantous, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Louise Heavens

