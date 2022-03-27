1 minute read
Qatar says energy prices should be fair for producers and consumers
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DOHA, March 27 (Reuters) - Qatar's finance minister said on Sunday that energy prices should be fair for both producers and consumers.
"We need stable and fair prices that can be supported by the supplier as well as the buyer. This is what our interest is in the long term," Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari said at the Doha Forum international conference.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andrew Mills and Ghaida Ghantous; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.