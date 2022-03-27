Qatar says energy prices should be fair for producers and consumers

Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari speaks during the third annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/Pool/File Photo

DOHA, March 27 (Reuters) - Qatar's finance minister said on Sunday that energy prices should be fair for both producers and consumers.

"We need stable and fair prices that can be supported by the supplier as well as the buyer. This is what our interest is in the long term," Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari said at the Doha Forum international conference.

