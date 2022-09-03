1 minute read
Qatar says it didn't give priority to one LNG buyer over the other -Foreign Ministry
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Doha has been a very reliable partner to all its LNG buyers, Qatar's foreign ministry cited him as saying On Saturday.
"We have been a very reliable partner to all our buyers as we supply (LNG) to Asia and to Europe as well and we didn’t give priority to one over the other", he was quoted as saying in an interview.
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein
