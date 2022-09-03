Qatar says it didn't give priority to one LNG buyer over the other -Foreign Ministry

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani attends a signing agreement with Chad's transitional military authorities and rebels for a national dialogue at Sheraton Hotel in Doha, Qatar August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Doha has been a very reliable partner to all its LNG buyers, Qatar's foreign ministry cited him as saying On Saturday.

"We have been a very reliable partner to all our buyers as we supply (LNG) to Asia and to Europe as well and we didn’t give priority to one over the other", he was quoted as saying in an interview.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein

