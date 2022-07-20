Qatar sells Sept-loading al-Shaheen crude at highest premiums in 4 months - sources

The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy has sold two cargoes of al-Shaheen crude loading in September at the highest premiums in four months via its monthly tender, three trade sources said on Wednesday.

Spot premiums for Middle East crude extended gains this month as global supplies remained tight due to western sanctions on one of the world's largest oil producer Russia.

The al-Shaheen cargoes were sold at premiums of $9.88 and $9.08 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said.

Totsa and ExxonMobil have likely bought the cargoes to load on Sept. 1-2 and 28-29, the sources said.

Qatar Energy set the September term price at a premium of $9.82 a barrel after the tender was awarded, they said, up from $9.24 in the previous month.

Separately, Qatar Energy also sold a September-loading Qatar Marine crude cargo to a Japanese refiner at a premium close to $9 a barrel to Dubai quotes, traders said.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

