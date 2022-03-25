Qatar will continue supplying Europe with gas - minister

Qatar Minister of Oil Saad Sherida Al Kaabi attends the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) meeting in Kuwait, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Qatar will continue supplying Europe with gas, its Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi told CNN in an interview aired on Friday.

"From a business perspective, we do not choose sides," said Kaabi, who is also president and chief executive of state-owned oil and gas group Qatar Energy (QATPE.UL), commenting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.