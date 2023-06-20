CORRECTED QatarEnergy, China's National Petroleum Corp to sign 27-year LNG deal - sources

[1/2] A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/FILE PHOTO















DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will sign a 27-year deal to supply China's National Petroleum Corp with 4 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

CNPC will also take a 5% equity stake of one LNG train of QatarEnergy’s north field gas expansion, sources added.

Reporting by Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan Editing by Shri Navaratnam











