QatarEnergy negotiating with Asian and European buyers of LNG, CEO says

The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DOHA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy is negotiation with Asian and European buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is continuing to talk with countries interested in buying gas, CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi told a news conference on Wednesday.

Kaabi said he cannot determine whether Europe will face gas shortages this winter because the situation depends on how much gas flows to Europe from pipelines and how much can flow through terminals.

Reporting by Andrew Mills; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.