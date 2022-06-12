1 minute read
QatarEnergy says will announce more partners in coming days for gas field expansion
DOHA, June 12 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will announce more partners in coming days for the expansion of Northfield East gas field, the company's chief executive said at a signing ceremony with TotalEnergies.
Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.