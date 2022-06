QatarEnergy to sign strategic partnership with Exxonmobil for North Field expansion

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed ExxonMobil logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will sign a strategic partnership with ExxonMobil later on Tuesday for its North Field Expansion project, CEO Saad al-Kaabi said at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg.

Qatar is partnering with international companies in the first and largest phase of the nearly $30 billion expansion that will boost Qatar's position as the world's top LNG exporter. It has signed partnerships this month with TotalEnergies, Eni and ConocoPhillips.

Reporting by Andrew Mills and Yousef Saba, Writing by Nadine Awadalla, Editing by Catherine Evans

