QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field South Expansion
DOHA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy signed a deal on Saturday with TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) for the North Field South (NFS) expansion and its chief executive said more partnerships would be announced for the project later.
QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi said TotalEnergies would have a 9.375% stake out of a 25% stake in NFS dedicated for international partners. QatarEnergy will hold 75% of NFS.
Reporting by Andrew Mills; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by David Clarke
