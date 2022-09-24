QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field South Expansion

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Companies TotalEnergies SE Follow

Qatar Energy Follow

DOHA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy signed a deal on Saturday with TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) for the North Field South (NFS) expansion and its chief executive said more partnerships would be announced for the project later.

QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi said TotalEnergies would have a 9.375% stake out of a 25% stake in NFS dedicated for international partners. QatarEnergy will hold 75% of NFS.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Mills; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.