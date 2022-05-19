Qatar's al-Shaheen crude premiums surge for July-loading cargoes -sources

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy has sold four cargoes of al-Shaheen crude loading in July at the highest premiums in two months, trade sources said on Thursday, ahead of peak summer demand.

Several refineries in North Asia are ramping up operations after completing maintenance, while their margins have jumped to near record levels amid a drop in oil product exports from China.

Al-Shaheen's spot premiums ranged between $5.80 and $6.40 a barrel to Dubai quotes in Qatar Energy's tender, the sources said, surging about $3 from the previous month. They were the highest premiums seen for the grade since May-loading cargoes.

Japanese refiner Idemitsu bought two cargoes while Cosmo Oil and Totsa purchased one each, the sources said.

The cargoes are for loading on July 1-2, 22-23, 28-29, 29-30.

Following the deals, Qatar Energy has set the July term price for al-Shaheen crude at $6.33 a barrel above Dubai quotes, the sources said, up from a premium of $3.28 in the previous month.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill

