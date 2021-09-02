Quanta shares hit record on $2.7 bln buyout of energy contractor Blattner

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc (PWR.N) on Thursday agreed to buy Blattner Holding Company for $2.7 billion, as the contracting services company looks to tap into the surging demand for renewable energy businesses, sending its shares to a record high.

The Biden administration's goal to slash greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonize the U.S. power sector by 2035 has turned the spotlight on renewable energy sector.

The government also plans to make federal lands cheaper to access for solar and wind power developers to boost clean energy development. [https://reut.rs/3t7nl5W]

Privately held Blattner, headquartered in Avon, Minnesota, provides construction services to renewable energy developers for wind, solar and energy storage projects.

The deal which is expected to close in the fourth quarter will add to Quanta's growth, margins, cash flow conversion and earnings per share, the company said in a statement.

Quanta said it has obtained commitments from certain banks for bridge financing, if needed, to complete the transaction. It expects to pursue other debt financing alternatives to finance the cash portion.

The company with operations in the United States, Canada, Australia said it will pay about $2.36 billion in cash and issue shares worth $340 million.

Blattner owners will be eligible for an earnout payment that could provide additional consideration of up to $300 million, Quanta added.

Quanta's shares were up 10.4% to an all-time high of $112.45 in late morning trading.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

