Raising oil production was not topic in talks with ADNOC - German econ ministry

German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck speaks to Justice Minister Marco Buschmann before the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2022. Michael Kappeler/POOL via REUTERS

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck did not speak with Emirati state oil firm ADNOC about increasing oil production, a spokesperson for the ministry told Reuters on Monday.

Habeck is on a trip to the Gulf states to discuss long-term energy supplies as Germany makes efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa

