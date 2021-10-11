Skip to main content

Rebranded Qatar Energy has no plans to sell assets to raise cash, says minister

1 minute read

Qatar Petroleum CEO and Minister of State for Energy Saad al-Kaabi speaks during a news conference in Doha, Qatar June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoun

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - State-owned Qatar Energy has no plans to sell assets to raise funds, a minister said on Monday as the company announced it had changed its name from Qatar Petroleum to reflect a broader energy strategy.

"We have plenty of cash," Minister of State for Energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Monday.

Other Gulf state energy firms have been selling stakes or units to raise finance. Bankers say state-run Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) plans to raise tens of billions of dollars by selling stakes in energy assets to capitalise on rebounding oil prices. read more

Reporting by Andrew Mills; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund Blair

