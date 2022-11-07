Refiner HF Sinclair's quarterly profit soars on fuel demand surge















Nov 7 (Reuters) - Refiner HF Sinclair Corp (DINO.N) reported a three-fold jump in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by tight energy supplies amid a surge in demand for fuel and refined products.

Refiners have minted huge profits this year, running their refineries at record levels on buoyant demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

HF Sinclair, formerly known as HollyFrontier, said refinery gross margin for the reported quarter stood at $31.47 per produced barrel, a 112% increase compared with a year earlier.

"HF Sinclair's solid third-quarter results were driven by robust product margins and record throughputs in our refining segment," Chief Executive Officer Michael Jennings said in a statement.

The company said net income attributable to the stockholders stood at $954.4 million, or $4.45 per share, for the quarter ended Sept.30, compared with $280.8 million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











