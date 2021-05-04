U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) reported a smaller adjusted loss for the first quarter on Tuesday, from the previous three-month period, as the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccines helped drive a rebound in fuel demand.

The rapid rollout and easing travel restrictions over the last few months have helped fuel demand tick up from the record lows hit last year, lifting the outlook for refiners.

"We are beginning to see increases in global mobility and demand for transportation fuels", Chief Executive Officer Michael Hennigan said.

The company's crude capacity utilization stood at 83% while total throughput or the amount of crude it processed in the quarter was 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 2.5 million bpd.

Marathon Petroleum also said its board had approved the conversion of the Martinez refinery, and it was progressing with the final investment decision.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon said adjusted net loss narrowed to $132 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $608 million, or 94 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.