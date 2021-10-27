Refiner Neste beats profit expectations despite rising costs

Summary Neste comparable operating profit beats estimates

Sales grow 40%

Higher sales volumes and hedging offset rising costs, CEO says

HELSINKI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Energy company Neste (NESTE.HE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter core earnings above market expectations despite having warned of a hit from higher raw material costs.

Its Renewable Products division achieved high sales volumes and was able to maintain a healthy margin despite the tight feedstock market, CEO Peter Vanacker saidin a statement.

The biofuels producer and oil refiner was able to offset rising raw material and production costs by increasing sales while hedging and cutting costs, Vanacker said.

July-September comparable operating profit fell to 368 million euros ($428 million) from 373 million last year but beat the 334 million euro average estimate from eight analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Increased electricity and natural gas prices mainly affect Neste's oil business, which has a limited role in the company's growth, Inderes analyst Petri Gostowski said.

"I would say this was a relief," Gostowski said of the results, citing the company's earlier warning on costs.

Neste shares were down 1% to 50.6 euros in morning trade.

The company said demand for renewable products has remained strong into the fourth quarter.

While demand for oil products has recovered from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Neste expects the ongoing energy crisis to offset higher sales.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman

